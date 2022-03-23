(WMBD) — National Poison Prevention Week, which runs March 20-26, is in its 60th year, and the Illinois Poison Center (IPC) is taking the opportunity to remind the public of the risk of common hazards.

“In the 1960s, literally hundreds of children were dying every year from unintentional poisoning,” said IPC Medical Director Dr. Michael Wahl.

According to Wahl, things have gotten better over the years as the most lethal poisons have decreased and child-proof locks and similar items are being introduced.

“Poisoning is still really, really common,” he said.

IPC receives about 30,000 to 40,000 calls per year regarding poison exposure to children under the age of five. Across the country’s 55 poison centers, about one million calls come in each year.

“The vast majority of them actually end up being minimally toxic,” Wahl said, “because poisoning’s a matter of dose.”

He said about 1.5% of those calls result in children being admitted to the hospital.

“If you think about one out of 100 kids being admitted for every poison exposure call, that’s, I think, still too high,” he said.

What toxins do children expose themselves to the most?

“The most common things are things that kids will get into that are ground-level or around what they can reach,” Wahl said.

The three biggest categories of products where children could expose themselves to poison are as follows:

Cleaning supplies This includes oven and drain cleaners, which have very strong acids and bases. Wahl said this can cause “significant internal injury” when ingested.

Cosmetics and personal care products This includes soaps, sunscreens, etc.

and Analgesics Also called painkillers, this includes over-the-counter medicines like ibuprofen and acetaminophen.



Access to prescription medications is less common, but still a great worry to IPC, Wahl said.

“Because of their small size, they’re going to be much more readily susceptible to a medication that is meant for a much larger adult,” Wahl said.

‘Keep them high, out of reach, and out of sight’

Wahl said it is never a good idea to keep cleaning supplies under the sink where children can reach them.

“Keep them high, out of reach and out of sight,” Wahl said, “because kids are going to be curious.”

He also said parents often tell their children that medicine is candy, to get them to take it, but said doing so might encourage the child to take more when unsupervised.

Finally, Wahl said to keep all products in their original containers, that way parents will always know what their children are playing with.

What to do when a child ingests something potentially toxic

Wahl said to first call IPC instead of 911, because most of the time, children do not ingest enough of a toxin to do much harm.

“In the age group of five and under, we can actually manage 95% of those calls at home with simple first-aid instructions,” he said.

The other 5% would be directed to the emergency department, where they may need to be admitted to the hospital.

He said to also have the product on hand in order to see what specific ingredients were ingested.

What other hazards should adults look out for?

Wahl warned against mixing cleaning supplies. For example, mixing bleach and ammonia can create a very toxic gas. He said one such gas from mixing bleach with an acid-based cleaner is chlorine gas.

Another common poison exposure, Wahl said, is from mixing up medications. He said this happens as people age and take more and more medications every day.

According to a press release from IPC, poisoning was the leading cause of injury-related death for adults 25-64 years old in Illinois. Such poisoning includes drug overdoses and carbon monoxide.

How to contact the Illinois Poison Center

IPC’s helpline is free and confidential and can be reached at 1-(800) 222-1222. The service is available 24/7, 365 days a year.