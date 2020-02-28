Neighborhood House hosts 7th annual Food Fight

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Hundreds gathered for the Neighborhood House’s 7th annual Food Fight Thursday at the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino.

13 Local chefs competed against each other to make a dish with surprise ingredients. Chef Jeff Madden said this is his 4th year participating, and he loves to help give back to Neighborhood house.

“I Love Neighborhood house, they do incredible things for incredible people,” Madden said.

Jeff Madden won second place, with chefs Dustin Allen and Graham Mullett tieing for first.

President and CEO of Neighborhood House Becky Rossman said she appreciates the community for all the support they give.

“We really appreciate the community support, this is one of our best-attended events and it is a lot of fun,” Rossman said.

All money raised from the event will benefit hunger-fighting programs at Neighborhood house, including Meals on wheels and food pantries. Neighborhood House hoped to raise $90,000 from the event.

More information about programs or how to give back and volunteer at Neighborhood house can be found on their website.