Neighborhood House working to keep programs running during volunteer shortage

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Neighborhood House is working to feed those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With many public services from schools to libraries closing to contain the spread of COVID-19 around the state, Neighborhood House hopes to continue providing as many community services as it can.

Neighborhood House President & CEO Becky Rossman said they are taking things day by day as new directives come in.

“Day by day we are getting directives from all of our regulatory bodies and since we have a lot of different programs here it’s everything from the Illinois Department on aging to Illinois School Board of Education, and the Secretary of State, they are all giving us different directives, so we are doing our best right now,” Rossman said.

Due to a directive from the Illinois Department on Aging Neighborhood house will no longer be holding congregate site meals to prevent large groups of potentially at-risk elderly from gathering. They will be giving out meals to go instead.

Neighborhood House is also looking for more volunteers for both their Meals on Wheels program and volunteers for their youth and adult tutoring programs.

Rossman said Neighborhood House is planning to Deliver 3,500 shelf-stable meals in the next week to meals on wheels seniors.

Youth tutoring times will now be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while schools are not in session. Saturday morning tutoring is also expected to be canceled until the beginning of April due to a lack of volunteers.

Neighborhood House will be posting on Facebook to keep the community updated on which of their programs will be canceled due to COVID-19 and which will still be running.

To learn more about how to volunteer or donate you can go to Neighborhood House’s website or call Trevor Neff at (309) 674-1131.