NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a new chief of police in the Town of Normal.

City Manager Pamela Reece selected Officer Steve Petrilli to be the next chief of the Normal Police Department (NPD). Petrilli will replace Rick Bleichner as the city’s 17th chief since 1925.

Petrilli joined NPD in 1999. According to a press release, he served as a patrol officer, recruiter, field training officer, Emergency Response Unit team member, and K-9 handler. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2012, and in 2015, he was again promoted to assistant police chief.

“I have served the Normal Police Department and the citizens of Normal for more than 23 years. I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to lead this department as the next chief of police. I take immense pride in the police department officers and staff and how they serve and protect our residents daily. I intend to continue a community- and neighborhood-focused approach,” Petrilli said in a statement. “I appreciate the trust City Manager Reece has placed in me to lead this exceptional department.”

Bleichner’s last day on the job will be April 22.