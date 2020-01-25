New club to join United Soccer League Two in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill.– This Summer Peoria will be home to a new soccer club in the United Soccer League Two.

United Soccer League Two made an announcement about the new team Thursday. The club will compete in the league’s Heartland Division.

The Club is being brought to Peoria by owners Barry Maclean and John Dorn, with help from local investor Kim Blinkenstaff. Bradley Head Soccer Coach Jim DeRose and Bradley Men’s Assistant Coach Tim Regan will also be helping bring League Two to Peoria.

The official name of the club has not been announced yet. The team will be able to participate in the 2020 season.

The United Soccer League Two is a pre-professional soccer league. The regular 2020 season will start in early May.