New mobile video game theater rolls its way through Central Illinois

MORTON, Ill. – A new state-of-the-art gaming theater is finally riding into town.

Rolling Video Games of Central Illinois is a project that’s been four months in the making and is now taking off after having it’s official ribbon cutting ceremony and open house, Tuesday, at Sucré Sweets and Socials.

Roger Collins, founder and owner, started the business after leaving his job of 20-plus-years at Caterpillar Inc. He said he’s looking forward to embarking on this new company with his family.

“The game coaches that I have, which are my kids, have over 30 years of gaming experience,” Collins said. “I wanted a business that i could do with them and enjoy with them.”

Collins said the theater uses at least five different gaming systems including: XBOX One, Playstation 4, Playstation VR, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 64.

He said it contains over 300 games and can accommodate up to 24 players. Collins said they hope to travel across Central Illinois and bring the ultimate video gaming experience to anyone interested.

“We’ll take the video game theater to parties, fundraisers, corporate events and wherever there’s a big crowd of people that enjoy video games,” Collins said. “The theater is full of the latest video gaming systems, big TVs and booming sounds.”

The company currently serves Peoria, Bloomington, Marshall, McLean, Stark, Tazewell and Woodford Counties. Collins said they hope to expand to at least two more trucks and serve the entire Central Illinois area.