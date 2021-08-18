New playground to be added to Morton Square Park

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been three decades since Morton Square Park got a new playground, and now, the wait is over.

The renovation is right on time, as a Peoria Park District official said most parks need to be renovated after 30 years.

The playground will include climbing structures, panel mazes, slides, a tight rope, monkey bars, and an omni spinner. The sidewalks will also be redone with new benches for parents and guardians.

With a rubber surface, the playground will be wheelchair and handicap accessible.

The turquoise and blue playground is set to be completed by mid-September and costs $120,000.