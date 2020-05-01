New sober house in Pekin offers men a chance at recovery

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A dream years in the making for Fight the Fight founder Wendy McCready has finally come to fruition.

McCready opened a transitional living home in Pekin in early April.

She said the home acts as a safe haven for men who have already completed rehab and are in recovery after struggling with addiction and substance use disorder.

“This has been my dream and my mission for the past three of four years now,” McCready said.

McCready said the sober house which is called, Alan’s House, was inspired and named after her late son Alan Vaughn who passed away from a heroin overdose in 2015.

“I’ve devoted my time and my life to just trying to help others who are struggling with addiction that took my son’s life,” McCready said. “I’m trying to help keep other moms from having to bury their children like I did.”

The house is a duplex that sits on the corner of 10th and Willow street. McCready said it can currently house up to five men at a time on their road to recovery and transition back into society, but their goal is to be able to house ten.

Ryan Montgomery currently is in recovery a Alan’s House. He said the house is a blessing and helped him find light after his darkest days.

“I was absolutely miserable and ready to die out there in the street,” Montgomery said. “And I just feel really good now. I feel like I have a future now and I’m hopeful instead of hopeless.”

Montgomery said he’s been substance-free for three months after struggling with addiction for about 20 years.

He said the meetings, the treatments, and the environment along with the support of his roommates help to keep him grounded.

“Where before I would get mad that I even woke up and now every day is a new chance for discovery,” Montgomery said. “It’s something new and I love it here.”

McCready said, while living in the house, the men are required to take random drug tests, do chores such as cleaning, as well as find jobs to help become productive members of society.

She also said she wants anyone struggling with addiction to know there is help available.

“Recovery is possible,” McCready said. “Don’t ever give up and if you’re struggling with substance use disorder there is help out there and there’s so much positive support for you.”

Montgomery said he found this exact support at Alan’s House.

“This place has basically saved my life, like, no kidding about it,” Montgomery said.

McCready said those looking to seek recovery in the house can reach out to her through her Fight the Fight page or through email and fill out an application.