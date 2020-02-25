New tax law affects 2019 tax return, filers seeing smaller refund

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Filers who overpaid their taxes last year may not see a return as big as the previous years.

The tax reform took place in 2018, but filers are just now noticing the effects. Some big changes are standard deductions increase, no alimony income and deduction for divorces, and no more deductions for moving or job search expenses.

Ann Wilson, a tax analyst for H&R Block said these changes are affecting filers with no kids.

“If you have no dependent children, or you a single person or a married couple that is an empty nester, the withholding tables went down and when those withholding tables went down your employees withhold less out of your weekly paycheck,” she said. “In turn, you got more of your money throughout the year so you are not seeing as big of a tax refund as you normally would.”

April 15 is the tax deadline to file, but if you need more time, you can get an automatic six-month extension from the IRS. Wilson said requesting an extension doesn’t mean you get extra time to pay what you owe.

If the amount isn’t paid by April 15 filers will be charged interest on any amount not paid by the deadline. She said the best thing to do is file before the deadline, pay as much as you can and apply for a payment plan.