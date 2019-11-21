New VA clinic opens in Bloomington, offers vets mental health services, primary care

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Bloomington’s new Veterans Affairs Clinic recently opened its doors and is offering area veterans several services.

Veterans previously had to travel to other VA’s, like in Peoria, Decatur, or Danville for their services.

“I’ve been questioning it for a while as far as whether or not we would get one, you know, because it’s almost an hour to the Peoria VA there and Danville is an hour and a half [away],” said Army Veteran Harold A. Weppler.

This new clinic focuses on primary care and mental health services.

“We recognize that there was a gap in VA services within McLean County and surrounding counties, there are actually 22,000 veterans in this area so it made perfect sense for us to make that care closer to the veterans that reside in this area,” said VA Illiana Healthcare Services Public Affairs Officer Melissa Spady.

“We really want to wrap our arms around these veterans, bring them in and get them those services that they deserve, these are America’s heroes so what better way to get them access primary care and mental health services,” said Spady.

Veterans in the area say they are very grateful to have a VA so close to home.

“It means a lot because I’m like five minutes down the road so it doesn’t take me any time at all to get here if I need to,” said Weppler.

If you are a veteran or know a veteran that is interested in VA services, you can go to the clinic and speak to an eligibility expert. The clinic is located at 207 Hamilton Rd. in Bloomington.