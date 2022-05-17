PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — When COVID-19 first hit the country, many non-urgent medical appointments and procedures went to the wayside.

Staff at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria said it is time to re-engage with preventative healthcare.

Tuesday, the hospital hosted a “one-stop” cancer screening event. Walk-ins were welcome, and many, but not all, screenings were free.

“What we have found is that the pandemic has caused people to maybe put off their screenings. We really want them, and encourage people to come out and get their cancer screenings. It’s very safe. It’s time to re-engage with your cancer screenings and get those completed,” said Tenille Oderwald, Manager of Oncology Services for OSF Healthcare.

The event was available to anyone, regardless of age or insurance.

To advertise and educate, “Nolan the Colon,” an inflatable colon showing different types of colon cancer, made an appearance.

Services provided were:

Cervical screening

Colon cancer screening

education on cancer prevention and screening

High-risk genetics screenings

Low-dose lung CT

Mammography

Oral cancer screening

Skin cancer checks

OSF Care-A-Van wellness screenings

There will be more “No Excuses” events during the summer and fall. The public can get screenings again on Sept. 20 at Saint Francis Medical Center. “One-stop” cancer screenings will also take place on June 21 and Oct. 21 at the OSF Center for Health on Route 9 in Peoria.

For questions or to register (walk-ins welcome), call (309) 308-0200.