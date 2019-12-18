Normal town council approves $94.5 million Community Investment Project

NORMAL, Ill. — The Town of Normal will be getting some big upgrades in the future.

On Monday night normal town council approved a $94.5 million community investment plan.

“It takes the planning for the next five years that we plan to spend on in terms of roads and bridges, sewer systems, water systems, town facilities, parks and rec facilities,” said town of Normal Director of Finances, Andrew Huhn.

With more projects come higher taxes and fuel costs. The state recently increased gas prices 19 cents. Huhn still says it’s worth it in the long run.

“That’s gonna be funneled into the street work where everybody wants to see the streets in good condition, it does hit the pocket book of you and me and all the citizens but it translates into enhanced streets and enhanced services to drive on and just a better community,” said Huhn.

Some of the bigger projects include an underpass next to Amtrak station and repaving Constitution Trail.

While most leaders say the enhanced spending will benefit the city, not all council members agree.

“I would like to see the projects re prioritized like our roads, sewer, water and public safety addressed before some of these non-critical needs,” said Normal council member Stan Nord.

If you have any community input and would like to be heard, Nord suggests sitting down with a council member and voicing your priorities.