PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Getting a new car is not easy right now, and the average customer may have to wait months for their make and model instead of driving their new car out of the parking lot that day.

The silver lining? Now is a great time to trade-in.

Mike Bowermaster, general manager at Bob Lindsay Honda in Peoria, said cars on the road are worth more now than they have been in the past.

Global supply chain disruptions and the computer chip shortage mean new cars are not easy to come by. It also means used cars are a hot commodity.

“Although the incentives aren’t really big on the new cars right now, it’s the trade-in that the value is quite a bit higher than it normally would be,” Bowermaster said. “A lot of our previous customers are very happy with their trade-in. The difference that they’re paying for the new car is less than it normally would be.”

On top of that, Bowermaster said consumers can get a full tax credit on their trade-in, further incentivizing customers to upgrade.

Bowermaster said the price for brand-new cars has not gone up much. Meanwhile, dealers really want to buy used cars.

“Between that and the tax savings, it’s a great time to look at a new car,” he said.

This comes at a time when gas prices are hurting the wallets of most Americans, and manufacturers are promising an electric future.

“Once you kind of go over that $4 a gallon gas, it seems like the mindset on the customer is more on getting a fuel-efficient car,” Bowermaster said. “Now would be a good time to look at that.”

He said Honda, much like every other car manufacturer, is slowly transitioning to electric vehicles.

“That transition’s going to happen over time,” he said. “But, above and beyond that, most of your new cars have a lot of fuel-saving devices and so forth.”

On the dealer side of things, he said Bob Lindsay Honda, located on W. Pioneer Parkway near the intersection of Knoxville Avenue, does not have the inventory it would normally carry.

Currently, the car dealership has roughly seven new cars ready for purchase. A row of new cars out front are waiting to be picked up by those who ordered them in advance.

He said they were expecting stock and inventory to pick up in the second half of the year, but now projections estimate the current situation will remain for the rest of 2022.