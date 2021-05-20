Number of candidates for at-large Peoria City Council position is ‘exciting,’ communications manager says

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Twenty-six people have put their name in the hat to fill a vacant Peoria City Council position, and the city’s Communications Manager Stacy Peterson said it is “exciting” to see the number of individuals that want to serve their community.
“To see 26 people willingly step up and apply for a volunteer position like this, really makes you feel like people are invested in government, that they want to make our change in our community,” Peterson said.
An at-large seat came available after Dr. Rita Ali was elected as the city’s mayor. Candidates include former city officials, various community leaders, and some that have previously run for office.
The list of candidates is as follows:
- Abdnour, Frank
- Adler, Dan
- Allen, Shawn
- Armstrong, Kim
- Boone, Demario
- Burdick, Norm
- Butler, Linda
- Chess, Aaron
- Diaz, Andres
- Galvan, Allison
- Godhigh, Mae Catherine
- Gulley, Clyde
- Harris, Alicia
- Henry, Donny
- Hite, Ryan
- Hough, James
- Kemper, James
- Kobak, Peter
- Moore, Denise
- Ross, Martha
- Sierra, Alex
- Stinnett, Conrad
- Thetford, Gale
- Thomas, Cheryl
- Trilikis, Alberta
- Velpula, Kiran
Current council members will decide their top candidates. The deadline for the seat to be filled is Saturday, July 3.