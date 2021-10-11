October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Here’s what you should know

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime, and 1% of those diagnosed with breast cancer are men. A representative from the Susan G. Komen foundation said it is important to know the signs.

According to Katie Parker-Cox, development manager for the Susan G. Komen foundation, one of the most important things is for everybody to know their own body and what is normal for them.

Parker-Cox said to check breasts for puckering, size changes, dimpling, rashes, skin peeling, bruising, or anything that is not normal.

The Susan G. Komen breast self-awareness messages include four tips and tricks to keep people in the know:

Know your risk

Get screened

Know what is normal for you

Make healthy lifestyle choices

Parker-Cox, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 30, said what worried her most was the physical cost of cancer. While insurance covered her care, she said programs like the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program help with the cost of treatment.

“Sometimes mammograms aren’t covered by insurance,” said Parker-Cox. “What’s great in the state of Illinois, is we actually have a great healthcare program called the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program that tends to scoop up most costs involved with a mammogram when a man or woman needs that.”

Parker-Cox said the program also helps those diagnosed with breast cancer to cover the financial aspects.

The Susan G. Komen foundation goes by the rule of having at least one mammogram a year after turning 40, so schedule one today.