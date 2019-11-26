One local lego league team is working to build safer roads in Metamora

METAMORA, Ill.–A Lego League team in Metamora is working to get a grant to improve crosswalk safety for students crossing Illinois route 116 near Metamora Grade school.

The Monkey Wrenches, Metamora Grade schools First Lego League team, is working to improve crosswalks as part of their Innovation project. Team member Allie Wald said the goal of the project is to make crossing route 116 safer for everyone.

“The project we are working on is to make crosswalks on 116 and around Metamora safer and more visible for cars and pedestrians.” Wald Said.

The grant they are trying to get is from IDOTs Safe Routes to School program. They will work with the Metamora Village board to apply for the grant for 2020.

Team Member Kate Shoff said some students cross route 116 for school every day and one of the main goals of getting the grant is to increase visibility.

“The main problem with crosswalks is visibility of pedestrians and since 116 has 5 lanes of traffic visibility is really a problem,” Shoff said.

If they receive the grant assistant coach Tiffany Stanley said they have several plans to make crosswalks more visible.

“I think that the kids are leaning more towards adding flashing beacons because right now most of the crosswalks through the 116 corridors do not have lights,” Stanley said. “Also maybe adding some more color to the actual crosswalks.”

They would also like to get pedestrian flags to help make students more visible.

The Monkey Wrenches will be presenting their Innovation project during the First Lego League qualifying tournament Dec 7 at Charles Lindbergh school.