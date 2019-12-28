One man’s final wish is helping shelter animals in Hanna City

HANNA CITY, Ill.– SAMS Stray Animal Midway Shelter has completed its kennel renovations thanks to a donation from the family of Bob Rafferty.

Bob Rafferty passed away in March of 2018 and was a huge lover of animals. His Daughter Colleen Crowley said that before he passed he made it very clear to them that he wanted to give back to local shelters.

“He had two little pups that were by his side all the time and he made it very known to us while he was alive that should he ever pass he wanted a donation made to the local animal shelter so someone else could enjoy what he enjoyed,” Crowley said.

To fulfill his wish the family of Bob Rafferty made a $5,000 donation to SAMS Stray Animal Midway Shelter. SAMS used the money to renovate all of its dog kennels.

SAMS completed and started moving dogs into the new kennels Thursday. Tori Menke, one of the lead volunteers at SAMS, said that they are very excited to use the new and improved kennels.

“We got brand new kennels that are safe and bigger so the animals have a lot more room to jump and play around,” Menke said.

More information about animals up for adoption and how to donate or volunteer can be found on SAMS Stray Animal Midway Shelter’s website and Facebook page.