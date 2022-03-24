(WMBD) — Thursday marks one month since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the fights overseas continue.

Throughout the country, citizens have been donating money to various websites and organizations in order to help those fleeing.

Jessica Tharp, president and CEO of Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Central Illinois, said in times of crisis, scammers often take advantage of the situation.

She said to always proceed with caution before giving to a charity. BBB also published a comprehensive article with tips on how and where to donate.

Another organization, The Salvation Army, pledged to help families impacted by the crisis in Ukraine.

As stated on its website, “The Salvation Army, an international movement, has a long-standing presence in Ukraine and neighboring countries. Because we are already part of the communities in which we serve, we are on the ground and ready to respond and serve immediately in times of need such as this.”

Major Heath Sells, the Tri-county director for Salvation Army Peoria, said Ukraine has nine Salvation Army locations. He said there are multiple ways for Central Illinoisans to help.

“As a man of faith, I would say the best way [to help] would be through prayer.” Sells said, “But indeed, we do need financial resources so that we can continue to meet those needs of emergency food and shelter to Ukraine and those surrounding countries that are receiving those that are fleeing that area.”

Sells said evacuating the Salvation Army volunteers from Ukraine was never an option.

“The Salvation Army is not leaving Ukraine,” Sells said. “It wasn’t even a question. It was, ‘this is homeland, and this is how we respond’ to make sure that we’re meeting human needs in the name of Jesus Christ without discrimination.”

Right here in Central Illinois, the Peoria Symphony Orchestra is planning a fundraiser to help in such humanitarian efforts. The event, “Unity with Ukraine,” is April 23, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards organizations helping those caught in the crisis in Ukraine. More details to come.

A plethora of GoFundMe pages have been made to support Ukraine. GoFundMe featured the page “Stand with Ukraine,” started by actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. As of Thursday, the fundraiser has raised more than $35 million.