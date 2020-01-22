One of Central Illinois oldest residents reveals his secret to a long life

CANTON, Ill. — At 102 years old, John Barclay is one of Central Illinois’ longest-living residents and this Saturday he’s turning 103.

This is a feat he looks with pride and humor.

“Angels won’t have me and neither will the devil, so I’m stuck here,” Barclay said.

Barclay, who served in World War II, said he’s avoided two things that he believes helped him continue living on.

“I never drank much and I didn’t smoke,” Barclay said.

In addition to keeping himself in good health, the former army cook said his long life may have been destined. He said when he was younger, a palm reader predicted his longevity.

“The first thing she told me [was] I was going to live way past three score and ten … that’s 70,” Barclay said. “Here I am at 103.”

Within those years, Barclay had also joined the Civilian Conservation Corps, owned his own restaurant and now has four generations of family members under his belt.

As a man who was also drafted to war in his mid-20s, he lists one thing out of a lifetime of achievements as his proudest accomplishment.

“Surviving,” Barclay said.

Barclay is celebrating his 103rd birthday at the Red Oaks Estates nursing home in Canton and this family said he’s already received hundreds of birthday cards from all over the world.