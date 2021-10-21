One-stop medical center opening in Peoria Monday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Solvera Health leaders hosted an open house Thursday, Oct 21, and are opening the facility Monday, Oct. 25.

Placed in the old Golden Corral on University Street near War Memorial, the facility is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’re truly trying to have a one-stop-shop for our patients and provide all the care under one roof,” said Nicole Dentino, director of nursing and clinical services.

The medical center offers physical therapy, primary care, an on-site pharmacy, diagnostic testing, telemedicine appointments, and much more.

Those with Medicare can also get free annual check-ups.