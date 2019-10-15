Washington church preps gift box packing for Operation Christmas Child

WASHINGTON, Ill. — Every year Operation Christmas Child prepares gift baskets for children that are less fortunate in other countries.

The boxes are filled with different toys, hygiene items, and school supplies that kids might need. On Tuesday, some volunteers from the Washington Christian Church came out to prep for the packing party that will be held on Nov. 6.

The church is one of many groups nationwide that collect items and assemble boxes to be delivered to processing centers every year. Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization.

“It’s open to anybody, kids through adults and it’s a fun night where we will put everything that we prepped today together,” said project leader Cara Getz.

The organization usually has around 30 to 40 kids come out every year to pack the boxes. Kids are encouraged to write notes to the other kids receiving the boxes.

“There’s a coloring sheet where you can write where you’re from, what I like to do and sort of connect to the child that receives the box,” Getz said.

As much as kids enjoy receiving gifts, Getz says the kids love doing this every year.

“Kids do like to give gifts and it’s so fun to see them pack the boxes and just everybody come together as a community,” said Getz.

The official packing day is Nov. 6, the boxes will be shipped out in December. For more information on the organization and how to volunteer, visit the church’s Facebook page.