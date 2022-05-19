WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new location of BrightSide Clinic is coming to Washington next month, offering medication-assisted treatment to overcome opioid and heroin addiction.

The clinic will open June 29 at 24363 Spring Creek Road, Suite A, about a mile from Caterpillar’s Washington plant. However, telehealth appointments are already available, according to a BrightSide spokesperson.

In an email to WMBD, Alex Strong, outreach/referral specialist for BrightSide, said they lived in Peoria for 28 years. They said the area needed more treatment options like these for patients, and recommended Peoria for a new location.

BrightSide takes a medication-assisted approach to treating addiction, utilizing suboxone medication.

Many patients can get same-day treatment, according to the spokesperson.

To learn more, visit the BrightSide website or call 1-224-205-7863.