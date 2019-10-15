Pekin bans possession of vaping and tobacco products among those under age 21

Breaking News
PEKIN, Ill.– Pekin city council decided to ban possession of vaping and tobacco products for those under 21 Monday.

This is an amendment to the already existing ordnance that banned the sale of tobacco and vaping products for those under 21. The amendment was requested by local schools to help keep tobacco products away from students.

The Amendment will allow Pekin police to give out warnings or fines to those under the age of 21 in possession of vaping and tobacco products. Pekin Mayor Mark Luft says the goal of the amendment is to make the community better.

“We’re not out to use these as revenue sources, we’re out here to help make the community better,” Luft said.

The amendment will go into effect next week.

