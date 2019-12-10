Pekin Council tables electric and gas-powered bike ordinance

PEKIN, Ill.– Pekin city council decided to table an ordinance that would help regulate electric and gas-powered bikes until February.

The ordinance was proposed due to increased complaints about motorized bikes speeding, making noise and ignoring traffic laws.

Pekin Police Public Information Officer Billie Ingles said the ordinance would help encourage safer driving.

“Ultimately we just want to get to the point that everybody’s safe out there and everybody’s doing what they need to do,” Ingles said.

Pekin Mayor Mark Luft said he hopes to find a balance for everyone’s needs with the ordinance.

“So it’s just to find a fair balance to where everyone can get their needs met,” Luft said. “To stay within safety compliance and not put themselves or other people in jeopardy.”

Some of the changes the ordinance could bring would include a registry of motor-powered bicycles. Motorized bike owners would have to pay a registration fee of $15 a year, the late fee for registration would be $10.

Anyone violating traffic laws on a motorized bike 2 or more times could be charged a fine from $200-$750.

Pekin City council will vote on the ordinance at its first meeting in February.