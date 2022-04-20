PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — In a Battle of the Badges, Pekin first responders faced off Tuesday to see which department could get the most blood donors in a drive for ImpactLife.

Battling it out were the Pekin Police Department, Fire Department, and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

ImpactLife is the sole blood supplier to Peoria-area hospitals, and staff said, they are in need of more platelet donors. They said they hope to host platelet drives, rather than the typical whole blood drives.

The trophy has gone to the police department for the past two years, and Officer Billie Ingles said they hoped to keep the streak going.

She said although it is a competition, ultimately, the purpose of the yearly Battle of the Badges is about giving back to the community.

“It’s just a friendly competition between the sheriff’s department, the Pekin fire department, and the Pekin Police Department. And, ultimately, whoever wins is great, but our goal is to get the blood donated,” Engles said.

The winner will be revealed Tuesday at 5 p.m.

This story will be updated.