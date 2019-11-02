Pekin Insurance receives Tri-County Green Hero award

PEKIN, Ill. — Central Illinois was recognized for having a “white” Halloween and now an area business is being recognized for going green.

The Tazewell County Health Department awarded Pekin Insurance the Tri-County Green Heor of the month award for its dedication to promoting sustainable and environmental practices.

Besty Rowe, Pekin Insurances’ Infrastructure manager, said receiving the award

“We’re very excited about this,” Rowe said. “There’s been a lot of work that went into our green initiatives from people throughout Pekin Insurances and it’s just such an honor to be recognized with this award after all the hard work that’s been done.”

“We have started working in connection with each other to really clean up our environment, helping with population health while improving our green footprint here in the county,” Kim Keenan, from the Tazewell County Health Department said.

Rowe said the company’s green initiatives started last year and the really picked up in February. She said the initiatives don’t just include recycling but also composting.

“We started in our café with the kitchen staff but then we rolled it out to the entire company completely replacing all of our styrofoam and plastic products with compostable products,” Rowe said.

She said going forward the company will continue being an advocate for a healthier environment.

“We already have meetings set up to look at additional ways that we can improve our Green Initiatives program and expand it into new areas of the company,” Rowe said.