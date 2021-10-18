Pekin native to appear on ‘Diners Drive-Ins and Dives’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Pekin native will be appearing on Food Network at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22.

David Flier, the owner of Rockin’ Dave’s Bistro & Backstage Lounge, moved to Bend, Oregon 20 years ago and created his restaurant, which will be featured on Guy Fieri’s show “Diners Drive-Ins and Dives.”

Flier said his career was kick-started at Pekin High School when his cooking teacher, Becky Stevenson, helped push him to further his cooking skills. He was working at Subway when Stevenson told him to try to get a job with the Peoria Civic Center catering company, and he did.

After he graduated from high school, he went to the Culinary School of Kendall College in Chicago, and later, opened up his restaurant in Oregon.

Flier claims “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” decided to feature Rockin’ Dave’s due to emailed recommendations from patrons. He spoke with the network over the phone, explaining some of the restaurant’s specialties. Guy Fieri, the host of the show, selected three dishes from a portfolio prepared by the network.

Flier said this experience has proven that there are many who care about what he does.