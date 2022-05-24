PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday it will host its 74th annual 4th of July “Honor America Celebration” firework display.

The display will be held at nightfall on July 4 at the Pekin Memorial Stadium. Gates will open at 7 p.m.

According to the chamber, the price of fireworks increased by 50%. That said, the chamber is asking for community sponsorships to fund the display.

Admission is $5 per person or $1 for ages 6-12 and free admission for children under 5. The celebration will have pre-show entertainment and concessions.

“We are genuinely excited to be able to offer this event again to our community with the help of our sponsors. The Honor America Celebration is a hallmark of summer in the Pekin area,” said Amy McCoy, executive director of the chamber.

Tickets can be purchased at the Pekin Farmer’s Market on June 23 and 30. They can also be purchased at the gates of the stadium on the day of the display.

To find out more information, email info@pekinchamber.com or make a donation at this link.