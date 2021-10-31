Pekin YWCA hosts hundreds for annual Trunk or Treat

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of families stopped by the YWCA in Pekin Sunday for the annual trunk or treat event.

It all took place from 1:30-3 p.m. and gave volunteers an opportunity to decorate their car trunks and hand out candy to the trick or treaters.

“Almost all of the candy that we’re passing out today was donated by members at the YWCA and all of the people who are here today are here on a volunteer basis,” said Tanya Simpson, executive director at YWCA in Pekin.

Costumes ranged from Chick-Fil-A cows to Captain America and one volunteer said her favorite part was seeing the community get together.

Olga Phelps, a volunteer for the YWCA, said, “As like a community, everybody comes together, and it’s just a really exciting event that we host.”

The event, which was canceled last year because of COVID-19, gave kids a chance to show off their holiday spirit.

The coordinator of the event said it took about a year to plan.

“We’ve been working on it all year to make sure that, hopefully, it’ll run smoothly tonight,” said Heather Schnichner, childcare director for the YWCA.

Now, there are only 365 more days until the next YWCA Trunk or Treat takes place.