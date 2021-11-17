Peoria Children’s Home filling $15 an hour positions

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The largest social service agency outside of Chicago is looking to hire more people.

The Children’s Home in Peoria is hosting a job fair for the organization on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 4-7 p.m. at the Keifer School for positions with starting pay at $15 an hour.

Located at 404 N.E. Madison St., the Children’s Home will be looking for people to fill several positions:

Teachers

Maintenance

Counselors

Social Workers

Caseworkers

RN

IT Professionals

Graphic Designers

“I’ve even done this before to where I’ve hired people on the spot, so it’s pretty exciting,” said Children’s Home President and CEO Matt George. “You bring your resume, you sit there, you duke some quick interviews, and actually change lives because that’s what we do here at Children’s Home.”

The home takes care of 1,700 families per month, and because of that, George said this is not just a typical job.

“This is a job that impacts you personally, it’s a heartfelt job, and it’s something that you’ll never forget. And you know at the end of the day when you go home, and you work at Children’s Home, that you’ve made an impact on many kids lives, and many families lives,” George said.