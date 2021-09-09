Peoria Civic Center reopens with mask mandate after year and a half hiatus

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After being closed since February 2020, the Peoria Civic Center is reopening its doors.

With a mask mandate in place, Civic Center officials asked those who come to any events to show proof of vaccination or to come with a negative COVID test from no more than 72 hours beforehand.

Kelsy Martin, marketing manager at the Peoria Civic Center, said she is excited to open up the Civic Center doors this week.

“It’s been a little quiet around here, the last year and a half or so, so obviously events are what we do best. We’re so excited to welcome people back to the Peoria Civic Center, so just to have events and keep people and get them in the door safely is what we’re really excited about,” said Martin.

Regarding the mask mandates, Martin said, “Right now, we have the indoor mask mandate, which came down from the State of Illinois, so we’ll be following that for all shows going forward. Specifically for the AJR show on Sunday, they are requiring a printed proof of vaccine, or a negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to the event.”

Martin said when it comes to Bradley University games and the Peoria Rivermen events, the same mask mandates will be in place.

To ensure the safety of patrons, the only bags allowed inside the center are clear or see-through bags.

Those who are looking to attend events at the Peoria Civic Center can review the guidelines by clicking here.