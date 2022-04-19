PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The nation is in the wake of its deadliest year in recorded history.

Peoria County also saw record-high numbers, with 151 more deaths last year than in 2020.

“Deaths related to falls in the elderly have gone up significantly,” said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

The county reported 81 deaths related to falls in 2019, 95 in 2020, and 141 in 2021. Heart disease and cancer continue to be the highest causes of death, Harwood said. However, many factors contribute to this.

“We cannot negate health disparities, access to healthcare, access to medication, doctor’s visits, paying for medications, and things like that,” he said.

Overdose deaths spiked substantially across the county by about 10%, but Harwood said locally, that number continues to drop.

“Once someone has a substance use addiction, how do we prevent them from dying from it? And harm reduction is the answer to that question,” he said.

Harwood also said COVID is not going away anytime soon but believes a return to normalcy is a safe plan. Additionally, the local health department is no longer required to report negative COVID tests because the local rate of positivity is so low.

“The transitions we are seeing are very much in lockstep for this virus to be … evolving into more of an endemic situation,” said Peoria County Health Department Director Monica Hendrickson.