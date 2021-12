PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed a fire early Wednesday morning was deadly.

Near the intersection of E. Virginia Avenue and N. Maryland Avenue, Harwood confirmed his office was at a house fire on the 1000 Block of E. Virginia Ave. Wednesday morning. The fire happened at approximately 5 a.m. when fire crews arrived to extinguish the fire.

The Peoria Fire Department had no comment on the scene.

