Peoria couple hopes to win $40,000 for their postponed wedding in ‘Perfect Chip to my Dip’ contest

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Savanna Fleeman and Truman Ralph met in sixth grade at Peoria’s St Philomena Catholic School. They started dating in seventh grade and more than a decade later, they’re engaged.

“We’re complete soulmates,” Fleeman said. “I could not imagine my life without him, and I feel like we know each other so well and it’s such a rare thing to find.”

The couple had plans to get married in July 2020. Because of the pandemic, they had to postpone their wedding until this year.

Both Fleeman and Ralph graduated college in May. With student debt and wedding finances, they said it is very stressful.

They also both lost grandparents recently.

“We actually did lose two grandparents, like two months ago,” Fleeman said. “They weren’t able to be there, which they would have been last year.”

Fleeman said she decided to enter them in the ‘Perfect Chip to my Dip’ contest.

The contest website states: “In 2020, the pandemic put love on pause. Now, one lucky couple will win $40,000 towards the wedding of their dreams. It’s now up to you to decide which of these four perfect pairings gets the Happily Ever After they’ve been dreaming of!”

Fleeman and Ralph have been selected as one of the top four couples. The winner is the couple that gets the most votes, and voting ends June 18.

“It would be such a blessing to get that money. It would take a lot of stress off my shoulders, Truman’s shoulders, my mom’s shoulders, everyone’s,” Fleeman said.

Ralph said they have hopes to move to St. Petersburg, Florida, where he proposed on the beach.

“We would have been married while we were still in school,” Ralph said. “But, since COVID pushed it back, we’ve been dealing with COVID, and like job issues and school, and all that on top of each other. And on top of losing our grandparents. But we held it together.”