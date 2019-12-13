Peoria families celebrate the Holidays with Heroes

PEORIA, Ill.– The Peoria Police department, Fire department, and the Peoria County Probation office teamed up with the Walmart located on 3315 University St to give gifts to local kids on Thursday.

Holidays with Heroes, formally known as Shop with a Cop, is an annual event that helps bring some holiday cheer to some families in need. During the event, children are given gift cards and get to go shopping with a police officer or firefighter.

Anthony Allen, an officer in the Peoria Police Neighborhood Services Unit said the event helps spread some joy to kids around the community.

“These are kids that possibly may or may not have a Chrismas so we want to spread some joy through the community and give everyone an opportunity to have a good holiday,” Allen said.

Children are recommended to participate in the event by local police officers and firefighters. 74 kids participated this year.

One of the participants named Terrance Baxton was very thankful for being able to take part in the event.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done, and thank you for letting me get what I wanted,” Baxton said.

$6,600 was raised for the event. Money was collected from the Peoria police and fire department, the Peoria county probation office, as well as donations from the Kirk Edwards Foundation and Walmart.