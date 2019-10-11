Peoria Farm to Table Festival raises $140,000 for cancer center

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria festival is continuing to shine a light on local restaurants while supporting local charities.

Four-hundred people and 15 chefs and their respected restaurants attended the fourth annual Farm to Table Peoria Food & Wine Festival at Junction City Thursday evening.

Laura Cullinan, the event’s organizer, said the purpose was to bring people of all ages together in one setting, highlight the restaurants in the city while supporting local charities at the same time.

“We wanted people to enjoy good food and wine and the fall weather in a beautiful setting here at Junction City in Peoria,” Cullinan said.

The festival partnered with OSF HealthCare and all of the proceeds are benefitting the HealthCare Foundation, specifically to support the comprehensive cancer initiative. Cullinan said the charity was very close to her and her husband Allen.

“It was a personal choice. Cancer has touched both my family and my husband Allen’s,” Cullinan said “So, we thought this was very important as there are some healthcare benefits that insurance does not provide.”

This was the third consecutive year the festival has partnered with OSF HealthCare and they were able to raise $140,000 for the comprehensive cancer initiative.

Lanna Scannnell, OSF’s Strategic Philanthropy Officer, said she’s thankful the Cullinans continues to be supportive.

“We’re just so thankful to Laura and Allen for choosing OSF to benefit,” Scannell said. “It’s a great evening and it’s benefitting patients and families who are dealing with cancer.”

The festival also partnered with the Bradley sculpture program, University of Illinois College of Medicine and all of the food served was sourced directly from local farms and farmers’ markets.

Cullinan said her love for the Peoria community continues to drive her to put on the festival.

“We’re very proud of the area and all of the people here who donated their time and money for this great cause,” Cullinan said. “That’s the great thing about Peoria is it’s a very giving community.”

Over four years since it started, the festival has raised approximately $500,000 for local charities.