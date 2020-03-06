Peoria Fire Department recognizes 13-year-old who performed CPR on his brother

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Fire Department and Advanced Medical Transport are recognizing 13-year-old Daniel Weidner for performing CPR on his 15-year-old brother Micah Weidner during a press conference Thursday at Peoria fire station 16.

Micah had a cardiac event at his home on Feb. 17, resulting in cardiac arrest. Daniel immediately began performing CPR on his brother. After several minutes Micah’s father took over until Paramedics arrived to initiate advanced life support care.

Daniel and his father David Weidner both received Community Resuscitation Awards for rendering lifesaving efforts in an emergency situation. Daniel said he really enjoyed the celebration.

“It was great, I have all my family and friend here and I couldn’t ask for anything more, this is just amazing,” Daniel Weidner said.

The Peoria Fire Department and AMT hoped to stress the importance of learning CPR. Peoria Fire Department’s Division Chief of Operations Shawn Sollberger said the sooner someone can start CPR in an emergency situation the better.

“We want to get our hands on the patient as soon as possible and when family members know CPR, then it increases those chances of survival,” Sollberger said.

Sollberger said that anyone interested in learning about hands-only CPR is welcome to stop by any Peoria Fire station or visit him at Peoria Fire Central at 505 NE Monroe st.