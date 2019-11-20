Peoria Heights approves the creation of a comprehensive plan

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill.– After three town halls to gather public input, Peoria Heights has approved the creation of a comprehensive plan.

The Peoria Heights village board approved the creation of the plan that will be put together with the help of Chicago based consultant Houseal Lavigne Associates. It will cost the village over $90,000.

The comprehensive plan will ask residents and business owners in Peoria Heights to give their input to establish the community vision, goals and policies.

The representative with Houseal Lavigne that presented during the meeting Nikolas Davis said the plan will help Peoria Heights going forward.

“The goal is we want to start tying together projects that we know happened in the past but also start looking out ahead,” Davis said. “It’s goals, what they want to do, what they want to see and how they want developers in the future to better understand what they’re trying to accomplish.”

Some of the topics brought up in the town halls leading up to this meeting included sidewalk, lighting, and other infrastructure plans. As well as concerns about bringing more middle-class housing to Peoria heights.

Peoria Heights mayor Michael Phelan said planning for the future is critical, so he hopes community members will give their input.

“We want all voices heard, “Phelan said. “That’s part of the process too is that the citizens can come forward and tell their leaders what they would like to see in their neighborhood.”

Another topic brought up at the meeting was about the Zoning boards recommendation marijuana dispensary. The zoning board voted 5-2 to recommend having dispensaries be at least 500ft away from schools. The village board will discuss this on Dec 5.

