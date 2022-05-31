PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Rt. 29 near Gardner Lane in Peoria Heights is an exclusive boxing club. All it takes to get in is a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

“We only work with people who have a Parkinson’s diagnosis and we put them through a regimen that’s similar to what a boxer does to prepare for a fight, except we do not spar,” said Ned Neuhaus, Coach at Rock Steady Boxing Peoria.

Neuhaus said all the skills a good boxer needs are the same skills that Parkinson’s Disease slowly chips away from patients. This includes things like balance, speed, dexterity, endurance, and core strength.

The disease progresses over time, so Neuhaus said it is vital to keep up a good exercise routine to qualm symptoms and slow down the disease.

“Personally, I’ve been living with Parkinson’s for over nine years now. I’m convinced I’m able to do more things than I would be able to do without having taken this program,” he said. “It helps you keep flexible, it helps you keep strong, and it helps you keep a positive attitude, which is really important when living with Parkinson’s.”

Neuhaus explained that those with Parkinson’s do not have enough dopamine in their systems. Without that dopamine, the brain cannot communicate effectively with the body’s muscles. This causes tremors, rigidity, stiffness, paralysis, gait problems and balance problems.

Neuhaus said the boxing club helps him control his symptoms, but it also helps him cope with his diagnosis.

“I tell people I get as much mentally out of this program as I do physically, and I get a lot physically out of this program,” he said.

“When you put on those boxing gloves, you feel as big as Muhammad Ali or Mike Tyson… it’s really empowering,” he continued. “Nobody in here is a Parkinson’s patient. You’re a Parkinson’s fighter.”

Tuesday, Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) observed one of the classes at Rock Steady Boxing.

He is currently working to pass legislation to help to fund Parkinson’s therapy, particularly for veterans.

In the class, about half the participants were veterans. They all had a chance to tell LaHood where they served.

LaHood said it seems like veterans get Parkinson’s at a disproportionate rate compared to the rest of the population, and that is why funding for research is especially important, he said.

“Seeing the therapy today, the boxing and the other mental activities, there’s a direct correlation to this type of therapy, helping to reduce the symptoms of Parkinson’s, to slow it down, and make people’s lives better,” LaHood said.

To get involved with Rock Steady Boxing, visit its website. Click here to learn more about the legislation being introduced to fund such therapies.