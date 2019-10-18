Peoria holds meeting to discuss the fate of railroad turntable

PEORIA, Ill. — The city of Peoria held a public meeting to discuss replacing the railroad turntable located at the riverfront park with green space Thursday.

The Monticello Railway Museum has proposed to remove and put the turntable back into productive use in their rail system. The Museums proposal would remove the turntable at no cost to the city.

Former President of the Monticello Railway Museum John Sciutto attended the meeting to explain the museums plans for the turntable.

“We’d refurbished, restored, and we would have it eventually back in operation in our museum,” Sciutto said.

Many resident spoke up during the meeting. Sharing complaints that the city let the turntable deteriorate, and concerns about the future of the green space.

Assistant City Manager Deborah Roethler was glad to see so residents speak up and share their thoughts on the turntable.

“The Number of people who showed up for this meeting, the voices that came forward, almost the entire room spoke,” Roethler said, “People were there to be heard and I think we did a good job connecting with the voice of the room.”

Roethler said that the city will seriously consider the results of this meeting, and ensure they understand all the steps the Monticello Railway Museum is proposing before moving forward.