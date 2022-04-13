PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Arbor Day Foundation named Peoria a 2021 Tree City USA, recognizing the city’s “effective urban forest management.”

The Tree City USA program recognizes cities that meet the following requirements:

forming a tree board or department

creating a tree-care ordinance

having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita

hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation

“Tree City USA communities benefit from the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year,” Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, said in a statement. “The trees being planted and cared for by Peoria ensure that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for.”

According to a press release from the city, urban tree planting helps reduce energy consumption, increases property values, and encourages biodiversity.

Peoria’s city council will present a Proclamation at its April 26th meeting to celebrate Arbor Day and the recognition.