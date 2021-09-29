Peoria Library hosts Peoria Folklore Ballet for Hispanic Heritage Month

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Folklore Ballet was held at the Peoria Public Library North Branch at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The performance included three traditional Mexican dances. Dance instructor Maria Miranda discussed the dances, including mariachi and banda. Miranda said the dances are a great way to teach Hispanic culture.

“The girls will learn our traditions and our culture through dances and the performance,” Miranda said.

One of the dancers, Yuliana Ocampo, said she hopes to continue to dance in the future.

“We plan on doing more dances, and being more creative with it,” Ocampo said.

The parent of one of the dancers, Elvia Pena Diaz, said she encourages everyone to see a performance if they have a chance.

“If people have the time to come watch them, we really appreciate it,” Diaz said. “We have a lot of events throughout the city, so there are a lot of opportunities for people to come join us.”

Miranda said everyone is welcome to join in their dance lessons that are held at 3113 N Prospect. More information about the Ballet can be found on its Facebook Page.