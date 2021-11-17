Peoria NEXT welcomes new start-up business to the building

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria NEXT Innovation Center is an incubator for smaller start-up businesses.

Wednesday, the building welcomed Midwest Bioprocessing Center into three wet labs.

The start-up company was created in 2019 and focuses on human health and nutrition. Midwest Bioprocessing Center uses technology to speed up the continuum of drug development.

Employees at the company offer rare sugars, natural ingredients, and custom bioprocess solutions. Through a $1.85 million grant, they were able to expand from one wet lab to three at Peoria NEXT.

“There’s such a need right now for the services that we provide, and there’s a big hole right now, and we’re going to fill that very quickly,” said Shane Needham, President, and CEO of Veloxity Labs, which partners with Midwest Bioprocessing Center.

Needham signed the lease for the new wet labs Wednesday and plans to move in on Jan. 3, 2022.