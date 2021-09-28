Peoria Park District discuss park plans at ‘Talk about it Tuesday’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District hosted an informal conversation to talk about all things related to the park district at Donovan Park during their “Talk about it Tuesday” event.

During the meeting, park district leaders and local residents discussed the plans for Glen Oak Park and Donovan park. Plans for Donovan park will include plans to potentially turn 18 acres into a pavilion and preforming arts center.

One local mother, Robin Nolting, said she is not sure people know they can give their input, and does not want the observatory in Donovan park to be taken away.

“Definitely not take the observatory away, I come myself now that the kids aren’t at home, it needs to stay here,” Nolting said. “For once, let’s leave something alone when it is doing ok.”

According to Peoria Park District Executive Director Emily G. Cahill, the Park District Board of Trustees will vote on the Glen Oak Park conceptual plan as well as a presentation for the ‘Path in the Park’ project for Donovan Park.

Cahil said she loves the input the park district has been receiving during the Talk about it Tuesday events.

“I love that people are passionate about green space, I love that people are passionate about their parks, I love that they care enough to take time out of their busy lives to come hang out with us at a park for two hours,” Cahill said.

Cahill encourages those who can to watch Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting on Facebook live due to space constraints.