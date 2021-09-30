Peoria Park District renovating 2 bridges in Laura Bradley Park

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Laura Bradley Park is getting two new and improved bridges.

The deck truss bridge, running over Dry Creek, is costing $1.3 million in taxpayer money. It will include a wider setting, allowing for pedestrians and drivers to cross together safely.

The project is set to be completed in December, based on the weather. Construction on the bridge can be difficult, with water run-off affecting the concrete and the inability to work when water runs through the creek.

Leaders said the bridge will be built to last a very long time.

“This is an 80-year projected life span, so we hope to get 80 to 100 years out of it. The last bridge was built in the ’30s, so we got 90 years out of that and that had wooden pylons, so it was time,” said Michael Friberg, landscape architect for the Peoria Park District.

Friberg said they are also working on fixing the handrails on the Japanese bridge in the park.