PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Continuing its Anti-Violence Initiative 2022, the Peoria Police Department (PPD) took to the streets Thursday, making 21 arrests.

According to PPD, the Directed Patrol Detail included about 80 traffic stops, 66 issued tickets, three impounded vehicles, one recovered stolen vehicle, and one DUI arrest.

A “large” amount of illegal narcotics were seized, as well as a “substantial” amount of currency, PPD said in a statement.

“These Directed Patrols are resulting in numerous arrests. While progress is being made, there’s still more work to be done. As I have stated before, these Directed Patrols will continue until we rid our streets of violent offenders. The citizens of Peoria deserve a safe community, and we will continue to do our best to provide them with that.” Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria

According to Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth, PPD’s Special Investigations Division (SID) identified a wanted suspect, 31-year-old Daevon Berry, just before 2 p.m. Thursday. SID conducted surveillance at an address on N. Idaho Street between W. Flint Street and W. Nebraska Avenue. As he left the residence, he was quickly detained and later arrested for a felony warrant and other charges.

SID also located 37-year-old Mario Davis at about 11 p.m. on W. Pinehill Lane off N. Sheridan Avenue. Davis was wanted for various felony warrants, including a gun warrant, drug warrant, aggravated battery on police warrant, and a resisting police warrant.

Officers attempted to make an arrest, Roth said, but Davis refused to exit his vehicle. Eventually, he was physically removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest. He was sent to the Peoria County Jail.

In Davis’s vehicle, officers found “illegal drugs and currency.”

In another notable incident, SID located a stolen vehicle from Peoria Heights, which had fled the police earlier in the day Thursday. According to PPD, this case is still under investigation.

Roth said there were no ShotSpotter alerts during the detail.