Peoria Proud bon fires for National Coming Out Day

PEORIA, Ill. — The LGBTQ+ organization based in Peoria kicked off it’s fifth annual Bon Fire, Friday, in celebration of National Coming Out Day.

This marks the 31st anniversary of the celebration for people belonging to LGBT+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning) community to celebrate and recognize the day they came out of the closet.

Nicole Livsey, Peoria Proud president, said the day is special because it brings people together who’ve been through similar experiences and understand each other.

“I think everyone wants to be treated as themselves no matter who you are, how you identify, how old you are,” Livsey said. “You just want to be yourself and be around people who will accept you as you are. That’s what tonight is.”

Josh Lee, Peoria Pride board member, said one of the most important feelings for a person coming out of the closet is feeling supported. He said the group wanted the bon fire to be a safe haven for those who may not get the support they need anywhere else.

“National Coming Out Day is often the day people tell their families and it could feel very isolating and alone if you feel rejected,” Lee said. ” To be able to have a place where people can come and they can feel safe and be heard … that’s why we’re here tonight to be a support to those folks as well.”

The group also recognized there are those who do not understand the significance of coming out of the closet and believe someone’s sexuality shouldn’t be anyone’s business.

Lee said he wanted to clarify that there’s more to sexuality than the sexual aspect. He said it’s more about being able to find love in another person.

“Something someone said to me once was ‘I don’t know why you need to talk about your sexuality, I don’t talk about my sex life,'” Lee recalled. “I think it’s important to know that sexuality isn’t just about sex. It’s actually about the desire and commitment to want to be loved and to love another person.”

Livsey also added there are those who take family for granted and many people often lose family and friends once they come out of the closet. She said the group’s National Coming Out Day bon fire provides that familial environment that may be needed.

“That’s truly what Coming Out Day is. If you don’t have family or didn’t have any of that growing up, you can have that here,” Livsey said. “It’s a place to be around people where if you need to talk or you need a resource that you are in the right space.”