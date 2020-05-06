Peoria Public Library has a busy first day of curbside pickups

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Library had a busy first day of limited curbside pickups at its Main Library, Lakeview, and North Branch Wednesday.

Library patrons are able to call and place hold orders from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday. Library patrons can also place holds online at any time.

Peoria Public Library’s Manager of Public Relations Jennifer Davis the libraries had a very busy morning.

“We were very busy,” Davis said. “We had at least a dozen calls come into North Branch within 5 minutes of turning the phone on.”

Up to five items can be requested at a time. Peoria Public Library Executive Director Randall Yelverton said the library is happy to help.

“We know people are eager to get physical books in their hands, and we are happy to provide that,” Yelverton said.

Library staff is practicing safe social distancing and wearing gloves and masks while giving patrons requested items.

Peoria Public Library’s next curbside pickup day will be on Friday. Updates about Peoria Public Library’s curbside pickup can be found on its Facebook page and website.

Bloomington Public Library also announced it will begin its curbside pickups Tuesday, May 12. More information is available on the Bloomington Public Library’s website.

