Peoria Public Schools host Youth Basketball Experience

PEORIA, Ill.– Local primary school students gathered at Woodruff high school for the first district-wide Youth Basketball Experience Saturday.

13 local primary schools gathered to teach third and fourth graders the basics of basketball, as well as fuel kids social and emotional growth.

Peoria Public Schools Director of K-8 Athletics A.J. Guyton said the students brought great energy to the event.

“The Kids are having a blast just creating that atmosphere of togetherness and fun and competitiveness,” Guyton said.

The event started at 8 A.M. and went until 2:30 P.M. third-graders played in the morning and the fourth graders played in the afternoon. Each team played two games.

Ryder Norman, a third-grader from Keller Primary School, said he had a lot of fun playing basketball.

“It’s pretty fun doing it, I love playing basketball at home and other places, basketball is my favorite game,” Norman said.

The teams were made out of students of all skill levels, and Guyton said the event helps prepare students for basketball once they enter middle school.