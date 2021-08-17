Peoria Public Schools welcome kindergartners with kickoff event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local kindergartners got their first look at what the year will look like at Peoria Public Schools (PPS).

The kickoff allowed the kids to acclimate to the building and meet their future classmates.

“It’s an opportunity for our youngest rough riders to come into school by themselves, meet their teacher, experience the cafeteria,” said Roosevelt Magnet School Principal Laura Rodgers. “They’re going on a school bus ride around the block today. It’s an opportunity for us to connect with our parents, and our teachers, and our students altogether.”

Brenda Castro, a parent of a kindergartner at Lincoln K-8 said introducing the kids to the school gets them ready to start the year.

“She keeps telling me she’s ready. She thought today was her first day, she was ready to bring her book bag, put on her new JoJo shoes,” said Castro.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, the show begins with kindergartners spending their first full day in school, and the Lincoln K-8 principal, Tom Blumer, could not be more excited.

“That is what it’s all about,” said Blumer, “It is about having students come in and experience school for the first time and just find the joy of learning because we really all believe here that education can transform lives.”

Across the 28 schools in the PPS system, 815 are currently enrolled. Those looking to enroll their child in a Peoria Public School can do so here.